Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
5341 Central Ave.
Portage, IN 46368
(219) 762-3013
Earl Hill
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
5341 Central Ave.
Portage, IN 46368
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace Church of the Nazarene
5360 Clem Road
Portage, IN
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Grace Church of the Nazarene
5360 Clem Road
Portage, IN
Earl D. Hill

Earl D. Hill Obituary
Earl D. Hill, age 84, of Portage passed away Wednesday March 4, 2020 at Parkview Regional Health Center in Ft Wayne. Earl was born March 23, 1935 in Union County, Tennessee to the late Edward S. and Martha (Bridges) Hill. He retired from LTV Steel after 43 years of service as #3 Sheet Mill Department Clerk. Earl was an active member of Grace Church of the Nazarene. He enjoyed bowling and spending time with his family. Earl assisted in the construction of several local churches during his life time.

Earl is survived by his loving wife, Marylan; three children, Jeffrey W. (Darla) Hill of Wabasis Shores, MI, Debra L. Cooper of Lake Station and David A. (Jenny) Hill of Decatur; seven grandchildren, Jeremy, Holly, Joshua, Brook, Jaylee, Briella and Malia; twelve great-grandchildren; two brothers, Lewis (Verna) Hill and Terry (Sandra) Hill; two sisters, Shirley Hill and Jewell Marsh; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Hill and Martha McElwain; four sisters, Judy Hill, Donna McElwain, Betty Lesick and Debbie Hill; a brother Randy Hill and a grandson, Cody Cooper.

Visitation will be from 2-8 pm Sunday March 8, 2020 at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel 5341 Central Avenue Portage, Indiana 46368. Additional visitation will be held from 10-11 am Monday at the Grace Church of the Nazarene 5360 Clem Road Portage, Indiana. Earl's Funeral Service will be conducted at 11 am at the church with Pastor Mark Hostetler officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Swiss Village Nursing Home where Marylan resides.

Online condolences may be submitted at www.reesfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 7, 2020
