Earl "Gabby" Williams, 87 years, a lifelong resident of Gary, Indiana exchanged time for eternity December 28, 2019. He was a retired employee of USX (Coke Plant) and honorably discharged veteran of the U.S. Army. He was preceded in death by his wife Grace Williams. He leaves to cherish fond memories 2 sons Tommie Williams and Michael Williams both of Gary, Indiana. Brother Eugene Williams Sr. Sisters: Mother Alice A. Pratt, Adelle Randolph and Barbara J. Williams and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, January 3, 2020 from 10 to 1:00 p.m. with funeral service at 1:00 p.m. All services at Trinity M.B. Church, 1831 Virginia St. Pastor Dwight Gardner, officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 3, 2020