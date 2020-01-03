Home

POWERED BY

Services
Trinity Baptist Missionary Chr
1831 Virginia St
Gary, IN 46407
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Trinity M.B. Church
1831 Virginia St.
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Trinity M.B. Church
1831 Virginia St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl Williams Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Earl Williams Jr. Obituary
Earl "Gabby" Williams, 87 years, a lifelong resident of Gary, Indiana exchanged time for eternity December 28, 2019. He was a retired employee of USX (Coke Plant) and honorably discharged veteran of the U.S. Army. He was preceded in death by his wife Grace Williams. He leaves to cherish fond memories 2 sons Tommie Williams and Michael Williams both of Gary, Indiana. Brother Eugene Williams Sr. Sisters: Mother Alice A. Pratt, Adelle Randolph and Barbara J. Williams and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, January 3, 2020 from 10 to 1:00 p.m. with funeral service at 1:00 p.m. All services at Trinity M.B. Church, 1831 Virginia St. Pastor Dwight Gardner, officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -