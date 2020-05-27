Earlean Cross passed away May 19th, 2020. Earlean was a member of Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church where she served as a deaconess. She was preceded in death by her husband L.C., sisters Everlean and Nora and brother Lloyd. She leaves to cherish her memory son Larry (Rhea) and daughter Debra; one sister, Nellie; 4 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial service Friday, May 29th, 2020 at11:00 a.m. with a family hour from 10:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m. at the Guy and Allen Chapel, 2959 West 11th Ave.