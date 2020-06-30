Earlean Leonard was born in Holly Ridge, Mississippi on September 6, 1934. Earlean retired from Milizette Beauty Shop. She was a faithful member of Family Christian Center, serving as an Elder, choir member and leader of Monday Night Prayer. Earlean entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Earlean was preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie of 56 years; her parents Roosevelt and Lula Dee Esters, 6 brothers, B.J. Esters, R.L. Esters, Ezell Esters, Joe Louis Esters, C.L. Esters, and Leon Esters. She leaves to cherish her wonderful memories two daughters, Diana Dicks, Sophia (Abraham) Rycraw-Lee, four grandchildren, Laquila (Keith) Nelson, Mary (Michael) Montgomery Sr., Lonnie Holloway, and Shameka Holloway, seven great-granchildren (affectionately known as the Crew) Angel, LeAnthony, Michaela, Kayden, Michael Jr., Kayleb, and Laila two sisters Jewel Shaw and Thelma (Johnny) Thompson and host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Services will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 with viewing at 10:00 am and service at 11:00 am. All services will be held at Family Christian Center, 340 W. 45th St., Munster, IN, Pastor Stephan K. Munsey. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park. Live stream on Powell-Coleman Funeral Home Facebook page.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store