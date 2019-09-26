|
Earlie "Earl" Matthews, 1942-2019, gained his eternal wings on September 22, 2019. The angels are singing, the harps are playing and God is smiling because one of His angels went home. Visitation: Friday, September 27, 2019 from 1 to 7 p.m. with family hour from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 West 11th Ave. Funeral service: Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at New Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 1727 W. 15th Ave. Gary, IN. Rev. Corey D. Jackson, officiating. Interment: Fern Oaks Cemetery
Published in the Post Tribune on Sept. 26, 2019