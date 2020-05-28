Earnest Harris Jr.
1956 - 2020
Earnest Harris Jr. (Curly) was born March 7, 1956 in Fort Pierce, Florida to Elizabeth (A. C.) Davis and Earnest Harris Sr., all preceded him in death.

Earnest was a graduate of Roosevelt High School, class of 1975. He earned his BNS in Marketing from ISU. After college he started to work at USS Corporation and found out that was not the career path for him. In 1982 he began his teaching career for Gary Community School Corporation where he worked for 29 years until his health caused him to retire in 2011.

Curly was an avid sports fan, bid player and he loved playing the lottery, anyone who knew Curly, knew he never met a stranger. The love he had for his family and friends was unparalleled.

Earnest was called home May 17, 2020 to rest with his parents. He leaves to cherish his loving memories beloved brothers Ari Carl Davis of Gary IN, James W. Harris of Nashville, TN, beloved sisters Brenda (Harry) Gilmore of Nashville, TN, Larissa Michelle (Barrett) Wright, Janie M. Harris all of Franklin, KY, Goddaughter/niece Arianna Davis, Godson/nephew Jaelin Davis, also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and his close friends Monica Isabell, Waunetta Person and Leonard Simon.

Public viewing and visitation will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 12:00p (noon) - 6:00p at Smith Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home-4209 Grant Street-Gary, In 46408.

Funeral Services - Burial/Interment will be held Privately.



Published in Post-Tribune on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
