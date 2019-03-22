Eartha Cohen Dilworth exchanged time for eternity on March 16, 2019 at 3:17am. Eartha was born on September 1, 1928 to Fred and Grace (Wooten) Cohen in Conway, Arkansas. She confessed her faith at a young age and was baptized. She was married to Fred Douglas Dilworth in 1945 and they soon after relocated to Gary, Indiana. To this union were born five children; Larry, Diane, Danny, Jannis and Gretchen. Eartha attended the Gary Business College and she and her husband were founders and co-owners of Dilworth Detective Agency, the first licensed, bonded and black owned Detective Agency in the state of Indiana. Eartha united with Galilee Baptist Church in 1947 where she served as a Sunday school teacher and was apart of the Naomi Circle. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Fred Dilworth, son Larry Dilworth, three brothers Isaac, Isaiah, and Rudolph Cohen. She leaves to mourn her passing four children, Diane Rouse, Danny Dilworth and Gretchen (Kevin) Thomas all of Gary, IN and Jannis Dilworth of Fort Worth, Texas, daughter-in-law Diane Dilworth of Chicago, IL, nine grandchildren, ten great-grand children along with a host of relatives and devoted family and friends. Visitation will be held Sunday March 24, 2019 from 2pm-8pm (family hour 6-8) at Smith Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home 4209 Grant Street Gary, Indiana 46408. Celebration of life will take place 11am Monday March 25, 2019 at Calvary Institutional Missionary Baptist Church 2400 Virginia Street Gary, Indiana. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery Gary, Indiana Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary