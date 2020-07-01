of Crown Point, IN was born on July 17, 1993 in Merrillville, IN. She unexpectedly transitioned on June 24, 2020. She received her Bachelor's degree in Elementary/Special Education in 2016 and returned to Thea Bowman Leadership Academy from which she graduated in 2011. Ebone was a dedicated member, secretary, and drummer of Williams Chapel for 16 years. Ebone was the lastborn child of Darryl and Taryn Y. Eastland. She leaves to cherish 26 years of wonderful memories her parents; sisters: D'Andra and Taryn Amber of Crown Point, IN; grandmother, Vivian Eastland of Gary, IN, "Her baby" Narena Lightsey of Valparaiso, IN and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and students. Visitation: Friday, July 3, 2020 from 9-11am, Family hour 10-11am, with funeral service to follow. All services at Williams Chapel COGIC, 2201 Tennessee St. Gary, IN. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart, IN