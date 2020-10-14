Eddie D. Neely was born June 20, 1937 in Starkville, Mississippi to the late, O. D Neely and Viola Butler. He moved to Gary, Indiana in 1956. He worked at US Steel for over 30 years until his retirement in 1997. He departed this life on October 10, 2020. Eddie is preceded in death by his son, Keith Neely; daughter, Sherria Neely; sisters: Minnie Carpenter, Eula Carpenter and Katie Rucker; brother, John (bro) Neely. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 63 years, Bernice Neely; daughters: Judith (Mike) Lucas, Karen (Louis) Stewart, Veronica Neely, Tyshel (Leroy) Wilson, and Sholanda (Andre) Johnson; sons: Eddie (Amelia) Neely Jr. and Edward Neely; sister-in-law, Blenda Black and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, October 16, 2020 from 9:00 a.m.- 12 noon with funeral services to follow at 12 noon all services at Life Renewed Harvest Ministries 505 West Ridge Road. Rev. Elder Anthony Edwards officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.