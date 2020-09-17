Eddie Eugene Lewis, age 70, was born on Christmas Day, December 25, 1949 in Memphis, TN to Eugene and Ruthie Lewis. He was the 2nd eldest of seven siblings. The family moved to Gary, IN in 1950. Eddie attended Froebel School and received an Associate degree from Ball State University. He was employed at US Steel and Calumet Township.Heaven's Newest Angel transitioned to Glory the morning of September 9, 2020. He is preceded in death by his father, Eugene Lewis; brother, Calvin L. Lewis; and his paternal and fraternal grandparents. He leaves to cherish in his memory, his loving mother, Ruthie Lewis of Gary, IN; siblings: Ella Lewis of Gary, IN, Katherine (Carlton) Springer of La Porte, IN, Larry Lewis of Gary, IN, Carolyn (Kenneth) Maddix of Greenfield, IN and Edmond (Lauren) Lewis of Oceanside, CA; nephew, Larry (Lula) Lewis II of Hobart, IN; great-nephews: Larry Lewis III of Hammond, IN, Latrell Lewis of Hobart, IN and Lanell Lewis of Hobart, IN; niece, Kari (Jarrett) Mitchell; great-niece, Kya Rogers of LaPorte, IN; aunts: Roberta Grimes, Dorothy Gaskins, and Monwella Upshaw; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.Visitation: Friday, September 18, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m at Smith, Bizzell and Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant Street, Gary, IN 46408 Visitation: Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m and Funeral at 12:00 p.m. Christ Baptist Church, 4700 E. 7th Avenue, Gary, IN 46403. Interment, Fern Oak Cemetery; Reverend Lawrence Robertson, Officiant. All Services Entrusted to: Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home.