1/1
Eddie Eugene Lewis
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eddie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eddie Eugene Lewis, age 70, was born on Christmas Day, December 25, 1949 in Memphis, TN to Eugene and Ruthie Lewis. He was the 2nd eldest of seven siblings. The family moved to Gary, IN in 1950. Eddie attended Froebel School and received an Associate degree from Ball State University. He was employed at US Steel and Calumet Township.

Heaven's Newest Angel transitioned to Glory the morning of September 9, 2020. He is preceded in death by his father, Eugene Lewis; brother, Calvin L. Lewis; and his paternal and fraternal grandparents. He leaves to cherish in his memory, his loving mother, Ruthie Lewis of Gary, IN; siblings: Ella Lewis of Gary, IN, Katherine (Carlton) Springer of La Porte, IN, Larry Lewis of Gary, IN, Carolyn (Kenneth) Maddix of Greenfield, IN and Edmond (Lauren) Lewis of Oceanside, CA; nephew, Larry (Lula) Lewis II of Hobart, IN; great-nephews: Larry Lewis III of Hammond, IN, Latrell Lewis of Hobart, IN and Lanell Lewis of Hobart, IN; niece, Kari (Jarrett) Mitchell; great-niece, Kya Rogers of LaPorte, IN; aunts: Roberta Grimes, Dorothy Gaskins, and Monwella Upshaw; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.

Visitation: Friday, September 18, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m at Smith, Bizzell and Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant Street, Gary, IN 46408 Visitation: Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m and Funeral at 12:00 p.m. Christ Baptist Church, 4700 E. 7th Avenue, Gary, IN 46403. Interment, Fern Oak Cemetery; Reverend Lawrence Robertson, Officiant. All Services Entrusted to: Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home.

www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 15, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Jeanie Washington-Jackson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved