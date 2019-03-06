Eddie J. McKinney born March 11, 1932, to the late Eugene (Annie D.) McKinney in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. He departed this life on March 3, 2019 after a short illness. He graduated from Industrial High School and attended Miles College. He served his country as an army man in the Korean conflict and retired from the Budd Company. Eddie was a faithful member of First Baptist Church, where he worked in the food pantry and was a member of the Altar Guild. He was preceded in death by his parents: Eugene and Annie D. McKinney; brother, James McKinney and nephew, Vireace Harris. He leaves to cherish his memory, five sisters: Ruth Harris, Annie P. Johnson, Annette & Yvonne McKinney, all of Gary, IN and Elaine McKinney of Stockbridge, GA; sister-in-law, Bobbeye S. McKinney of Battle Creek, MI; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and wonderful friends. Visitation: Friday, March 8, 2019 from 9-11a.m. with family hours from 10:00a.m.-11:00a.m. Homegoing services to follow at 11:00a.m. All services at First Baptist Church, 626 W. 21st Ave. Pastor Timothy F. Brown, Officiating Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart. Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary