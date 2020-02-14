Home

Eddie Joiner

Eddie Joiner In Memoriam
November 4, 1944 –February 15, 2015

IN LOVING MEMORY

We little knew that morning that God

was going to call your name,

In life we loved you dearly,

in death we do the same.

It broke our hearts to lose you,

you did not go alone,

For part of us went with you,

the day God called you home.

You left us peaceful memories,

your love is still our guide,

And though we cannot see you,

you are always at our side.

Our family chain is broken,

and nothing seems the same,

But as God calls us one by one,

the chain will link again.

LOVE ETERNALLY,

WIFE LILLIE, CHILDREN, GRANDCHILDREN and GREAT-GRANDCHILDREN
Published in the Post Tribune from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020
