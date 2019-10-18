Home

Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Horeb Missionary Baptist Church
456 Hamlin Street
Gary, IN
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Horeb Missionary Baptist Church
456 Hamlin Street
Gary, IN
View Map
Eddie L. Burney Obituary
Eddie L. Burney age 79 of Indianapolis, In formerly of Gary, In passed away Tuesday October 8,2019. He was educated in Montgomery County and was employed by USS were he served diligently until retirement. he was preceded in death death by his parents Sam and Pearl Burney, sons Ralph Burney and Anthony Burney, 2 sisters Frances Steven and Thelma Coleman;5 brothers Sam Jr., Clydel, Joe, Robert, and James Burney. He Leaves to cherish his memory a devoted Love One/Friend & Caregiver Kathleen Burney; Children 5 sons Anthony Burney, Darrell (Tonia) Burney, Vincent Burney, Dwight Burney and Jevon Starks. 2 daughters Tosha Burney-Starks and Iesha Burney. Brother Rev.Wilbert(Janet) Burney, 2 sisters Mary(Alvin) Harris and Leigh Ann Burney. 13 grandchildren ,19 great- grandchildren. Special Freind Roscoe Fleming and a host of nieces, nephwes, family and friends. All services Saturday October 18,2019 ;Visitation 9:00 am- Funeral 11:00am at the Mt.Horeb Missionary Baptist Church 456 Hamlin Street Gary,In..Pastor David Edwards-officiant;Internment Fern Oaks Cemetery. Professional Services Entrusted To: Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 18, 2019
