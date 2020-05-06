Eddie Robinson Jr. was born February 9, 1957 in Gary, Indiana to Eddie and Lula Robinson. He confessed a hope in Christ at an early age and joined Christian Valley Baptist Church. He graduated from West Side High School in 1975. After high School he attended and graduated from Lincoln Technical Institute of Indianapolis, Indiana with a certificate in 1976. He also attended Indiana University Southeast. Eddie passed away on May 1, 2020. He is preceded in death by his mother Lula Robinson and eldest brother Gene Stewart. He leaves to cherish his memory 2 daughters LaKeiya Edjona Robinson and De'Chanta Nicole Robinson ;special mentor De'Tammara Brewer, father Eddie (Maxine) Robinson Sr.; 5 brothers Jeffery Robinson, Alphonso Robinson, Maurice Robinson , Raynard (Deborah) Robinson and Reginald Robinson; 2 sisters Mary Stewart of Landover, MD and Anita (James) Adamson and a host of nieces , nephews other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday May 9, 2020 from 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. with Funeral Service to follow at 2:00 p.m. all service at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Elder Robert Nichols officiating. Funeral Services can be livestream on Facebook @ Guy & Allen Funeral Directors Inc., at 11:00a.m.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store