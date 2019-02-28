|
|
Edgar Daniel Tidwell age 88 of Gary ,In was born September 26, 1930 to Henry and Ollie Mae Tidwell in Ralston, Arkansans. Edgar is preceded in death by his brother Henry Nathaniel Tidwell, sister's Ernestine Barnes and Norma Jean Tidwell, son Daniel Tidwell and daughter Ruby Tidwell. He leaves to cherish his memories wife of 70 years Daisy Lee, children Annie Lee Hunt, Ollie Ve Casey, James Henry (Denise) Tidwell, Donald Ray Tidwell, Rosetta (Keith) Webb, Cynthia Marie Gee; Brothers Joseph David (Lorraine) Tidwell, Bishop James Charles (Charlotte) Tidwell; 18 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren. A host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Friday March 1, 2019 from 12:00 p.m-8:00 p.m Family hour 6:00 p.m-8:00 p.m. Homecoming celebration Saturday March 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m All services at the Pilgrim Rest MB Church, 977 Chase Street, Gary, IN. Pastor Charles Adams, Jr., officiating. Internment Fern Oak Cemetery Griffith,In. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 28, 2019