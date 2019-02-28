Home

POWERED BY

Services
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Resources
More Obituaries for Edgar Tidwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edgar Tidwell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edgar Tidwell Obituary
Edgar Daniel Tidwell age 88 of Gary ,In was born September 26, 1930 to Henry and Ollie Mae Tidwell in Ralston, Arkansans. Edgar is preceded in death by his brother Henry Nathaniel Tidwell, sister's Ernestine Barnes and Norma Jean Tidwell, son Daniel Tidwell and daughter Ruby Tidwell. He leaves to cherish his memories wife of 70 years Daisy Lee, children Annie Lee Hunt, Ollie Ve Casey, James Henry (Denise) Tidwell, Donald Ray Tidwell, Rosetta (Keith) Webb, Cynthia Marie Gee; Brothers Joseph David (Lorraine) Tidwell, Bishop James Charles (Charlotte) Tidwell; 18 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren. A host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Friday March 1, 2019 from 12:00 p.m-8:00 p.m Family hour 6:00 p.m-8:00 p.m. Homecoming celebration Saturday March 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m All services at the Pilgrim Rest MB Church, 977 Chase Street, Gary, IN. Pastor Charles Adams, Jr., officiating. Internment Fern Oak Cemetery Griffith,In. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now