Edith Drummond (nee Koetter) , age 87, of Hobart, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at home, with family by her side. She was born in Edertal, Germany on March 10, 1932 .She was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church and enjoyed gardening. In 1955, she married her beloved husband Bernard Lee Drummond. Edith will be remembered as, a woman of God, who was devoted to her family, which will be dearly missed.Edith is survived by her loving sons, Robert Drummond of Merrillville and Bruce Drummond of Hobart; sister, Helma Kleinhans of Edertal, Germany loving nieces and nephews; and lifetime friends.She was preceded in death by her husband and two sisters, Ruth Geyer and Ilse Klinger.A funeral service for Edith will take place Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 10:00 am, with additional visitation from 9:00-10:00 am with Rev. Nathan Kramer officiating at Trinity Lutheran Church, 900 Luther Drive, Hobart, IN. 46342. She will be laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville. Visitation will be held Monday, March 18, 2019 from 2-8 pm at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel, 600 West Old Ridge Rd. Hobart, Indiana 46342.