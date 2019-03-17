Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-2109
For more information about
Edith Drummond
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Drummond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith Drummond

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edith Drummond Obituary
Edith Drummond (nee Koetter) , age 87, of Hobart, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at home, with family by her side. She was born in Edertal, Germany on March 10, 1932 .She was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church and enjoyed gardening. In 1955, she married her beloved husband Bernard Lee Drummond. Edith will be remembered as, a woman of God, who was devoted to her family, which will be dearly missed.Edith is survived by her loving sons, Robert Drummond of Merrillville and Bruce Drummond of Hobart; sister, Helma Kleinhans of Edertal, Germany loving nieces and nephews; and lifetime friends.She was preceded in death by her husband and two sisters, Ruth Geyer and Ilse Klinger.A funeral service for Edith will take place Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 10:00 am, with additional visitation from 9:00-10:00 am with Rev. Nathan Kramer officiating at Trinity Lutheran Church, 900 Luther Drive, Hobart, IN. 46342. She will be laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville. Visitation will be held Monday, March 18, 2019 from 2-8 pm at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel, 600 West Old Ridge Rd. Hobart, Indiana 46342. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com. For more information, please call 219-942-2109.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now