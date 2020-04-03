|
|
The oldest daughter of Jean and the late John Tibbs, Jr. passed away at the age of 67 on March 31, 2020. She was a graduate of West Side High School, Class of 1970. She received her BA degree from Indiana State University and her Master's Degree from Indiana University, Northwest. She was a member of First A.M.E. Church and a lifetime member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. Edwana retired from W.I.C. as director after 40 years of service. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jennifer D. Knott and brother-in-law, Robert Patterson. She is survived by children, Tamiko (Anthony) Guider, Mandell (Tiffany) Knott, Jr. and Jamie (aka James) Knott; brother, Huey L. (Carol) Tibbs; sisters, Joycelyn Tibbs, Valerie Tibbs-Patterson; best friend, Shaeron Buckingham; Goddaughters, Sharrice Temple, Clarissa Tibbs and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends. Special thanks to LaTrisha Buckingham, Mandell Knott, Sr., Alexandria Tibbs and Carter J. Thomas. A memorial service in honor of Edwana will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in her name to the Breast Cancer Society or the .
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 3, 2020