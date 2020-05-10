Edward A. Flick
1933 - 2020
Edward Alfred Flick "Eddie", age 86, of Hammond passed away Thursday May 7, 2020 at St Mary Medical Center in Hobart, Indiana. Eddie was born May 12, 1933 in French Lick, Indiana to the Late Charles and Stella (Kellem) Flick. He retired from National Steel where was a machine operator. Eddie enjoyed fishing, duck hunting and spending time outdoors. He is a member of Cane Creek Church in French Lick.

Eddie is survived by his two sons, Jeff Flick of French Lick and Stacy Flick of Union Mills; his two daughters, Cary (Rob) Hatfield of Portage and Lore (Danny) Ferris of Hammond; seven grandchildren, Jason (Kara) Orosz, Bryn (Carrie) Orosz, Shane Flick, Aimee Flick, Brandon Flick, Steve Ferris and Jimi Ferris; eleven great grandchildren; one great-great grandchildren; his brother Thomas Flick of Rensselaer; his sister, Shirley (Vince) Crowder of Brazil; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Eddie chose to be cremated and have a memorial service at a later date in French Lick.

Rees Funeral Home 600 W. Old Ridge Road Hobart, IN 46342 was entrusted with Eddie's Services.

Online condolences may be submitted at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Post-Tribune on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-2109
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
May 10, 2020
Edward is a nice guy who will be missed
Scott lindsey
Acquaintance
May 9, 2020
So sorry for your loss. He'll be greatly missed.
Dawn Aumiller
Friend
May 9, 2020
So sorry for your loss, prayers for his family.
Larry Hatfield
Family
