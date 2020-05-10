Edward Alfred Flick "Eddie", age 86, of Hammond passed away Thursday May 7, 2020 at St Mary Medical Center in Hobart, Indiana. Eddie was born May 12, 1933 in French Lick, Indiana to the Late Charles and Stella (Kellem) Flick. He retired from National Steel where was a machine operator. Eddie enjoyed fishing, duck hunting and spending time outdoors. He is a member of Cane Creek Church in French Lick.
Eddie is survived by his two sons, Jeff Flick of French Lick and Stacy Flick of Union Mills; his two daughters, Cary (Rob) Hatfield of Portage and Lore (Danny) Ferris of Hammond; seven grandchildren, Jason (Kara) Orosz, Bryn (Carrie) Orosz, Shane Flick, Aimee Flick, Brandon Flick, Steve Ferris and Jimi Ferris; eleven great grandchildren; one great-great grandchildren; his brother Thomas Flick of Rensselaer; his sister, Shirley (Vince) Crowder of Brazil; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Eddie chose to be cremated and have a memorial service at a later date in French Lick.
Rees Funeral Home 600 W. Old Ridge Road Hobart, IN 46342 was entrusted with Eddie's Services.
Published in Post-Tribune on May 10, 2020.