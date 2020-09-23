Edward was born on January 16, 1951 to Herman and Bernice Carter Sr. in Tunica, Mississippi. Edward was the second of nine children and when his father transitioned, he took on the role as a leader and someone his siblings could depend on.Edward graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1970 and he was currently President of the Alumni Reunion Committee. Edward was a hard worker and he fulfilled many of his desires and accomplished many of his goals, such as a Lake County Deputy Sherriff and a Gary Policeman. Edward was most excited about being ordained as a Deacon at New Life Missionary Baptist Church under the direction of Pastor Preston Ezell Jr. Everyone who came into contact with Edward, heard about the goodness of the Lord.On September 8, 2020, Edward made his transition to be with the Lord. Edward is preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Bernice Carter, grandmother, Willie B. White and three brothers William Carter Sr, James Carter Sr, and Henry Carter Sr.He leaves to cherish and share his memories, his devoted wife, friend, and soul mate Royce-Jackson Carter. His one and only son, Edward "Chuckie" Carter Jr, Honorary sons, Adam Mason and Dominique (Danielleyella) Jackson, Three daughters, Nikia Crawford, Reta and Stacy Hannah,. Grandchildren, Shana (Melvin) Reed, Brittney Johnson, Barry Stewart Jr.,Enrique Carter, Amarion Coye, Jaelyn Porter, Jaedah and Jamir Crawford. Great grands that loved him dearly, Alijah and Kyrin Reed, Deantea and DeMonte McClain, and Kamani and Berry III Siblings, Bernice Washington, Herman Carter Jr., Shirley Carter, Cynthia (Douglas) Spencer, and Kevin Carter. Two sister in laws, JoAnn and Lydia Carter. And a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends. Edward never met a stranger he was loved by many and will be missed.Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at New Life Missionary Baptist Church on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Visitation with family and obituary sharing 5pm-6pm. Memorial starts 6pm-8pm, invitation only. Flowers can be sent to the church. The Carter Family is grateful and humbled by the kindness everyone has extended to our family.





