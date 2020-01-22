Home

Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Edward E. Gant Jr.

Edward E. Gant Jr. Obituary
Mr. Edward Gant, Jr., age 63 of Gary, Indiana, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at his residence. Ed was born September 16, 1956 in Gary, Indiana. He confessed Christ at an early age and became a member of the First Baptist Church. He was a graduate of Emerson High School Class of 1974. Edward was a retired employee of Inland Steel with 38 years of service. He was affectionally known as Dry Spell to his C.B. family. He is preceded in death by his father Edward Gant Sr., mother Teresa Gant, sister Beverly Taylor Morris. He is survived by his 2 sons Edward Gant III, Edwin Gant, 2 daughters Tiffany Gant, and Mauritinia (Shalon) Byrd, sister Audrea Davis, grandchildren Katelyn, Johnnie, Laiona and Aiden; special nieces Kimberly (Dewitt), Yolan (Daniel) Bynum and MacKenzie; special nephews Preston-P.J. and Daryl; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 12 to 8:00pm with family hour 6 to 8pm at the Guy & Allen Funeral Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Funeral services Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11:00am at the First Baptist Church, 626 W. 21st Ave. Rev. Timothy F. Brown, Officiating. Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 22, 2020
