Edward Madonia

71, of Lowell, passed away unexpectedly at home, Saturday July 11, 2020. He is survived by children, Ed (Cristie) of Valparaiso and Brian (Nicole) of WI;Grandchildren, Madysin, Sydni and Bailey; Jackson, Benjamin and Erin; sisters, Debbie and Corrine. Preceded in death by Jacqueline Madonia. Ed served in the US Navy and was a retired Pipe Fitter with Local #597. He loved dogs, cutting the grass and of course, complaining about the weather. Private Cremation through Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell.