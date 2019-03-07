|
Edward "PaPa" Santiago, Sr passed away at the age of 89 on Thursday February 28, 2019. Service will be held on Saturday March 9, 2019 at Manuel Memorial "Parlor of Peace" Funeral Home 421 W. 5th Ave Gary, IN 46402. Viewing will begin at 11am, with funeral services immediately following at 1pm. Edward "PaPa" Santiago, Sr was preceded in death by his son, Edward Santiago Jr. He is survived by his four daughters, Gloria Gates, Mercedes Santiago, Maria Santiago and Abigail McCarroll; 10 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 7, 2019