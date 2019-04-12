Home

Edwin Leon Fleming Obituary
Edwin Leon Fleming 49 was born May 5, 1969 to Charlene Lindsey and Roscoe Fleming. He was raised in East Chicago, Indiana where he attended East Chicago Central High School. Edwin worked for Arcelor Mittal East Chicago for 17 years. He spent countless hours as a prompt & reliable employee. He was preceded in death by his step father, Johnny Lee Alford and his sister, Kimberly Fleming. Edwin was a devoted husband to Azalea whom he met while both served in the U.S. Army at Ft. Hood Texas. He was the most loving father to Edwin Jr. and Jada Fleming. He leaves to cherish his memories, mother, Charlene Lindsey Alford; father, Roscoe Fleming; granddaughter, Kaidyn Fleming; brother, Johhnny Alford, Jr. (Jenny); sisters, Jennifer Fleming and Roslyn Ishmon and a host of nieces, nephews' other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 2pm to 8pm with a family hour 6pm to 8pm at Smith Bizzell Warner Funeral Home 4209 Grant Street, Gary, IN 46408. Funeral services Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11am at St. Mark AME. Zion Church, 4200 Alder Street, East Chicago, IN; interment Fern Oaks Cemetery. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 12, 2019
