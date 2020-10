10/15/1948-10/14/2020



Son of Dr. Edwin and Dorothy Moore was born in Gary, In. Graduated from Tolleston High School in 1966. Graduated from IU Bloomington in 1970. Graduated from Meharry Medical School in 1977. Billy practiced OBGYN in Indiana and California prior to health issues. Dr. Moore was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity since 1969. Special thanks to Billy's friends that loved, supported, gave him rides or had a kind word of encouragement.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store