Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
5341 Central Ave.
Portage, IN 46368
(219) 762-3013
For more information about
Elaine Duncan
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
5341 Central Ave.
Portage, IN 46368
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
5341 Central Ave.
Portage, IN 46368
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Duncan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Duncan


1930 - 2020 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elaine Duncan Obituary
Elaine Duncan, age 89 a longtime Portage resident passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020. She was born on September 10, 1930 in Crittendon County Kentucky to the late Tom and Beulah McKinney. In 1947 she married Larnie J. Duncan whom precedes her in death. She enjoyed going for long walks on the beach and in the woods as well as making crafts from seashells. Elaine was loved by many friends and family and will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother. She is survived by one daughter, Deborah (Grady) West of Portage, IN; one sister, Connie "Yvonne" (Donald) Whitworth of Portage, IN; four grandchildren, Charles Matheny, Jay (Patty) Matheny, Mike West, and Ken (Susan) West, six great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and one brother, Alvin E. McKinney. Funeral services are Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Ave., Portage with Rev. Andre Joseph officiating. Burial at McCool Cemetery, Portage. Visitation is Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel, Portage. (219) 762-3013.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -