May 15, 1947 – October 24, 2015The day I knew you were to arrive, my heart began to beat....for youMy eyes could only see my life….with youMy ears were filled with every sound created….by youMy feet prepared to walk step by step….beside youMy voice could only speak of my love….for youAnd then on May 15th I was able to finally hold you in my arms and my life has been forever blessed….by MY YOU Still in love with you, Your Mommy (Roma Ivey)
Published in the Post Tribune from May 15 to May 16, 2019