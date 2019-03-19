Home

Elaine L. Hales, age 92, of Munster, IN passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019. She is survived by two sons; one daughter; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry George Hales; and two daughters. Elaine was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School in Gary, Indiana. She had a long career in healthcare as a Registered Nurse and Nursing Home Director.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Elaine to the Breast Cancer Society. Elaine will be dearly missed by her family and friends.A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Memory Lane Funeral Home, 6305 W. Lincoln Highway (US 30), Crown Point, Indiana. Burial will be at the Memory Lane Memorial Park in Crown Point, IN. You may contact the funeral home for further information (219) 322-2050. www.memorylanepark.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 19, 2019
