Elaine Parker was born on July 26, 1948, in Gary Indiana. The precious baby girl of Orange and Gladys Spencer. She was a 1966 graduate of Frobel High School. In her earlier years of life she was employed at Associates Medical Center but later retired from Indiana University. She married Jerry Simmons and out of that union Troylan Simmons-Sinclair was born. She later married Ronald Parker and out of that union Ronda Parker was born. Elaine Parker departed life on Monday August 3, 2020 She is preceded in death by her parents Orange & Gladys Spencer & brother Owen G. Spencer. She leaves to cherish her memories daughters, Troylan Simmons Sinclair (Atlanta) and Ronda Parker (Gary); Ten Grandchildren; 5 Great Grandchildren with 2 on the way. Visitation Monday, August 10th, 2020 from 10:00 am until 7:00 pm. Family hours from 5:00 pm to 7:00 p.m. at Manuel



Memorial "Parlor of Peace" Funeral Home, 421 W. 5th Avenue Gary, Indiana 46402





