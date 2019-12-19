|
|
Merrillville, IN - Elaine Yuriga, age 71, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019. She is survived by her dear friends: Mae (Robert) Scott, Lillie Calhoun, Cheryl (Kenneth) Keller, Mary Deloach and a host of other special friends and acquaintances.
Preceded in death by her parents: Martin and Mary Yuriga and brother, Martin S. Yuriga.
Elaine was the school nurse at West Side High School in Gary, IN for over 30 years. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Augustine's Episcopal Church in Gary for many years. Elaine will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
A visitation will take place on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel (7535 Taft St., Merrillville, IN) with a committal service following at Calumet Park Cemetery. For more information call 219-736-5840
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 19, 2019