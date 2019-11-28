|
On September 25, 1931, Ervin King was born to Floyd and Imogene King in Dekalb, Mississippi. Ervin grew up and went to school in Gary, Indiana. He continued his education in the Army where he earned his high school equivalency as well as attending technical school where he excelled in performing strategic driving maneuvers as well as mechanical training. Ervin joined the U.S. Army in January of 1949 and served until June of 1952. In January of 1965, Ervin married Christine W. Pryor where they continued their life working in the church at Saint's Home. He held many positions in the church. Elder Ervin King was ordained in 1968. He attended the Moody Bible Institute. One of the things Elder King enjoyed most was being a chauffeur for his mentor, Bishop C.E. Bennett. In 1987, Elder King became pastor of Power House C.O.G.I.C. His work in the church increased overtime becoming the vice chairman of the ordination board in the third jurisdiction of Indiana under Bishop J.T. Dupree in 1989. He also served as the state public relations chairman appointed in 1992. Elder King received his first appointment as superintendent in 1993. He continued to serve the jurisdiction under the leadership of Bishop E. Bobby Warren. The church came to be called Liberty Temple Church of God in Christ. After the death of wife, Elder King married Missionary Jacqueline Thames in the year 2000. In 2001, Supt. King joined Indiana First Jurisdiction becoming superintendent of the Winford Williams District which came to be known as Old Landmark and was later appointed pastor of Emmanuel House of Prayer C.O.G.I.C whose name later became Temple of Praise Church of God in Christ. Supt. King has served the Historic Indiana First jurisdiction as superintendent, executive board member, administrative assistant, advisory board member, and chairman of the ordination board. Supt. Ervin King was preceeded in death by his parents, Floyd King and Imogene Smith. wife, Christine W. King, son Ervin King, Jr., daughter, Trinette Scott-Jennings, brothers, Curtis, Coleman, Rufus Hiinse, and James King, John and Willie Jack, sisters, Estelle Grady, Lillie M. Scott, Virgie B. Townsend, Jesse B. Bohannon, and Tasha Williams. brothers and sisters-in-law, Leonard, Leon Pryor, Nathlee Graham, Barbara Johnson. He leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Missionary Jacqueline King, sons, Raymond (Latressor), Reginald, and Renard King, William (Aida), Anthony (Ericka), Kenneth (Kenorsherea), Jeffrey(Rickia) and Andrae Thames, daughters Lynnell (Johnny)Townsend, Patricia Smith, Carol(Cory) Wiggins,, Getina and Tiffany King-Richardson, Leandra (Sean) Roche', Danielle (Anthony) Dates. Sisters-in-law, Geneva Johnson, and Naomi Humes along with 52 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, Cathedral of Hope Church of God in Christ, and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, November 29, 2019 from 12 to 8pm with Local & District Service at 6-8pm at the Cathedral of Hope 3941 E. 13th Ave. Funeral services Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Home COGIC, 833 E. 21st Ave. Superintendent Lonnie Hogan, Officiating. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Nov. 28, 2019