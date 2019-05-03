Home

Eldridge Warren Matthews "Twirty" age 36 of Gary,In passed away Sunday April 28,2019. He was a member of the House Of Prayer Non- Denominational Church. He attended William Wirt High School .He was proceeded in life by many love ones, including his twin baby boys, grandparents, aunties, uncles and a host of many relatives and friends.He leaves to cherish his memory, (Mother) Arnita Matthews Roberts (Pops) Jacob Roberts (Brothers) Darnell, Robert and Dajuan Matthews, Two children, Eldridge Warren Matthews IV, Kayla Matthews. Also to mourn his memory are Uncles and Aunts, Rudolph (Linda) Matthews, Bishop Dave (Barbara) Matthews,(Aunt) Lynn Matthews, Eldridge (Shirley) Matthews II, Donald (Gwen)Matthews, Mitchell (Mary Ann) Armstrong. Wake Saturday May 4,2019 9:00 a.m-11:00 a.m Funeral 11:00 a.m all services at House Of Prayer Church 2738 Blake Road Portage,In. Internment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart,In. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on May 3, 2019
