Eldridge Weems, age 80, was born on December 21, 1939 in Lexington, Mississippi to the late Eric and Mary Weems. He was one of 15 children. Eldridge attended Roosevelt High School in Gary, IN. Eldridge was married to Carolyn Sue for 32 years until her passing. Eldridge made his transition on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Wittenberg Village Nursing Facility. He was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife, nine brothers, three sisters, and 2 great grandchildren. Eldridge leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter, Valerie Jones, his brother, Robert (Justine) Weems, his sister, Nellie Neal, stepdaughters, Marlene (Tommy) Spencer and Veronica (Ben) Carpenter, stepsons, Joseph Weems and Kenneth Gobin, fourteen grandchildren, twenty-three great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews and church family and friends. Visitation: Jan. 2 @ Ridgelawn Funeral Home, 4201 W Ridge Rd. Gary, IN from 4-8pm. Family hours 6-8. Funeral Services at Logan Park Assembly of Christ Church, 1513 Polk St., Gary, IN on Fri. Jan. 3rd @ 10am.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 3, 2020