|
|
Eleanor, 77, of Indianapolis, formerly of Gary, was called home on Mar 26, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Ruby Coleman, brothers Joel and Michael Coleman.
Fay was employed for 30+ years with the State of Indiana as a Secretary / Transcriptionist. Fay came to Christ at an early age. She was a devoted Christian, mother and faithful member of CrossBridge Baptist Church. She had a good sense of humor, passion for crosswords, reading and skating.
She is survived by her loving children, Gina Woodley, Mona (Jeffrey) Byrom, Terri (Floyd) Payne, Felecia Jones, Kevin (RaNada) Woodley, and Dawn Rodgers; siblings, Thomas Jr. (Maxine-dec) Coleman, Charles (Johnnie) Coleman and Rhonda (Wilbur) Catlin; 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; longtime friend Rosalyn Kennedy; along with a host of family and friends.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 1, 2020