Marie, so sorry to hear about your mom. If you get a chance, call/text me so we can get together (219-617-1445)
My condolences to you and your family- Marie Smythe
Eleanor "Ellie" Fryar, age 86, passed into the glory of God on June 5, 2020. She was born October 11, 1933 in Washington, DC to the late Henry Albert and Pearl Marie (Minson) Smith. Eleanor retired from the billing department of the St Mary Medical Center business office in 2001, she also taught defensive driving for the State of Indiana and worked as a substitute teacher. She was a very active member of the Maria Reiner Senior Center where she met with her friends for both breakfast and lunch. She was also a member of a WII bowling team at the center. Eleanor was also very active with the Hobart YMCA in both senior fitness and senior swimming classes. She enjoyed traveling and was also active with the "Jaunts and Journeys" group.
She is survived by two daughters, Marie (Jim Kish) Fryar of Gary and Belinda (Mike) Mraz of Phoenix, AZ; her brother, Henry Albert Smith, Jr. of Maryland; six grandchildren, Jim Rydlewski, Kelly (Paul) Richter, Stephanie (Russell) Ross, Tara, Hasaun and Christina Mraz; seven great grandchildren; two God children, Geri Schulte and Steven Dills; many nieces and nephews; and special friends Barb and Patricia.
She was preceded in death by her parents; special niece, Grace Smith; and two sisters Theresa Smith and Cassandra Brown.
A memorial mass will be Celebrated 10:00 am Wednesday June 17, 2020 at St. Bridget Catholic Church 107 Main Street Hobart, IN 46342 with Rev Benjamin Ross officiating. Eleanor will be cremated with the assistance of Rees Funeral Home 600 W. Old Ridge Road Hobart, IN.


Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.