Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Mirich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Kay Mirich

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eleanor Kay Mirich Obituary
IN LOVING MEMORY OF MY BELOVED WIFE, ELEANOR

Another year has passed, but your beautiful face, smile, kindness, graciousness, thoughtfulness, love and concern for others has not been forgotten. You are loved and missed dearly every day by your family and friends and most of all me. I was blessed to have known a love like yours. I pray that you may rest and be at peace with Jesus, Mary and Joseph.

Until we are together again, all my love forever, Ernest
Published in the Post Tribune from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.