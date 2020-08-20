IN LOVING MEMORY OF MY BELOVED WIFE, ELEANOR



Another year has passed, this one more difficult than the previous ones. The days of our youth were filled with joy, fun and love. As the years passed the memories of your beauty, kindness, graciousness, forgiving and especially love remain. Memories will gradually be forgotten, but our love will remain, for love is eternal. I pray daily for your happiness with God, Jesus and Mary. I miss you. I love you, Ernest





