Hill, Eleanor O. Hill, was the only child of Bertha Cook and R.J. McCormick. Eleanor grew up in Adele, Georgia. After graduation from high school she moved to Detroit, Michigan where she received her certification in phlebotomy. While living in Detroit she met the love of her life, Julius J. Hill. Eleanor and Julius were married on June 28, 1956. On January 3, 1957 they welcomed their first child Gina Yolanda and three years later on January 30, 1960 Vicki Lynn was born.Eleanor used her training and worked for Methodist Hospital from 1956 to 1970. Later she returned to school at Indiana University Northwest and earned her bachelor and master's degrees in elementary education. She completed her career as an educator with the Gary Community School Corp. After retirement she and her husband traveled. Eleanor's husband, daughter Vicki and mother preceded her in death. She leaves to cherish her memory daughter Gina Hill, granddaughters Erin Michelle Hill and Ashley Eleanor Eaves, great granddaughters Zyaire Eleanor Dempsey and Aubrey Skye Bradford.Eleanor lived a phenomenal life traveling, reading, and spending time with her family. She will be missed.Private services will be held Friday, June 26th at 9 a.m. at Smith, Bizzell, Warner Funeral home for family and close friends. Interment will be at Calumet Park Cemetery at 10:15 a.m.