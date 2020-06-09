Elessie Hayes
Age 86, went home to be with the Lord on June 2, 2020. He was born in Pickensville, Alabama to Frank and Susie Hayes. Preceded in death by wife Dozzie Hayes, Parents Frank and Susie Hayes, Son Elessie Hayes Jr., one brother Frank L. Hayes Jr., one sister Oneil Smith. He leaves to cherish his memory 2 daughters Lillian and Chrysanthia, 3 Grandchildren Kristian (Frederick), Ashton and Augusta. 3 great grandchildren Kyler, Ace and Akala. A host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. View and Go visitation Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00, private funeral service at 11:00 A.M. at Lakeshore Funeral Services, Inc., 2295 Washington Street, Gary, Indiana interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elder e. Gregory Williams officiating.


Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeshore Funeral Services Inc
2295 Washington St
Gary, IN 46407
(219) 614-0575
