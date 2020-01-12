|
|
Elijah Gaskin Sr "Mane" age 82 passed away at Methodist Hospital Northlake on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. He was a retired Bricklayer with BAC Local 6-IN over sixty years. Elijah was member a of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, Deacon, Usher and former member of Male Chorus. He is preceded in death by parents Alfred Sr and Mary Gaskin, 10 brothers, 7 sisters. He leaves to cherish his precious memories loving wife of 60 years Amy L. Gaskin, daughter Romeldia Gaskin-Shaffer, son Elijah Gaskin Jr, 7 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 9 to 11am, family hour 10-11am, with funeral services to follow at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 1301 W. 21st Ave. Rev. Dwight Gardner, Officiating. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune from Jan. 12 to Jan. 15, 2020