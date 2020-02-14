|
|
Elijah Johnson Jr. passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020. Elijah retired from Bethlehem Steel Mill and a Honorable Discharged Veteran of the US Army. He is survived by his son's, Carlton Johnson of Gary, IN and Quincy Johnson of Reno, Nevada; Sisters, Mrs. Willie Teal Davis of Detroit, Michigan and Mary Aaron of Gary, IN; Grandchildren; Great Grandchildren and many other family and friends. Visitation Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 10:00AM-11:00AM with funeral service at 11:00AM at Redeemed Fellowship 7900 Pahs Road Michigan City, IN.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 14, 2020