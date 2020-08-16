Elijah "Boo-Boo" Lindsay Jr. was the 6th child born to Eli Sr. and Armmie Lindsay on June 5, 1954 in East Chicago, IN. He devoted his life to Christ at an early age and was a lifelong member of St. John A.M.E church. Boo-Boo grow up in the Calumet area with his siblings, close cousins and his childhood friends. His favorite sport was football in which he played on his high school team Roosevelt Ruff Riders, graduating in 1973. Always a hard- working man, Elijah retired on Jan.1,2020 from Tradebe chemical company. In his spare time Elijah enjoyed spending time with his wife Lena, his children, grandchildren, special family events where he always had one of his original poems ready to recite and all his nieces were his favorite and nephews were guaranteed a wise word of advice.Elijah departed his earthly life to be with his Lord and savior Jesus Christ on Aug.6, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents Eli and Armmie Lindsay, siblings Robert (Ladd) Lindsay. Calvin (Bruh) Lindsay, Emma (Peknuckle) Rias and Mae (Baby doll) Rose, also his nephew Edwin Fleming. He leaves to cherish in his loving memories his loving wife Lena Lindsay, his children Dion (Angela)Freeman, Ebonique (Michael) Mendoza, Elijah (Kenosha) Lindsay III and Darius Lindsay. (Mother of children) Debra Freeman and Chinita Lindsay. Grandchildren Edward Harris, Emare'on Anderson and Alina Lindsay. Step children Ann, Missy, James, Kevin and Lavell Green. Siblings Charlene (Sook) Alford, Kenneth (Essie) Lindsay, Annie Reed, and Leon Lindsay. Sister-in-laws Meshell Lindsay and Lurene Lindsay, brother in law Leonard and best friends Tyrus Julkes, Noble Baker, Donald Noble, Larry Tillman, Bo Battle and Frank Upshaw, and a host of relatives.Public viewing and visitation will be held Sunday August 16th, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, August 17th, 2020 @ 11:00 a.m., all services will be held at Smith Bizzell Warner Funeral Home - 4209 Grant Street-Gary, IN 46408.Burial/Interment will be held at Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith, Indiana.