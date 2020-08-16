1/1
Elijah Lindsay Jr.
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elijah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elijah "Boo-Boo" Lindsay Jr. was the 6th child born to Eli Sr. and Armmie Lindsay on June 5, 1954 in East Chicago, IN. He devoted his life to Christ at an early age and was a lifelong member of St. John A.M.E church. Boo-Boo grow up in the Calumet area with his siblings, close cousins and his childhood friends. His favorite sport was football in which he played on his high school team Roosevelt Ruff Riders, graduating in 1973. Always a hard- working man, Elijah retired on Jan.1,2020 from Tradebe chemical company. In his spare time Elijah enjoyed spending time with his wife Lena, his children, grandchildren, special family events where he always had one of his original poems ready to recite and all his nieces were his favorite and nephews were guaranteed a wise word of advice.

Elijah departed his earthly life to be with his Lord and savior Jesus Christ on Aug.6, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents Eli and Armmie Lindsay, siblings Robert (Ladd) Lindsay. Calvin (Bruh) Lindsay, Emma (Peknuckle) Rias and Mae (Baby doll) Rose, also his nephew Edwin Fleming. He leaves to cherish in his loving memories his loving wife Lena Lindsay, his children Dion (Angela)Freeman, Ebonique (Michael) Mendoza, Elijah (Kenosha) Lindsay III and Darius Lindsay. (Mother of children) Debra Freeman and Chinita Lindsay. Grandchildren Edward Harris, Emare'on Anderson and Alina Lindsay. Step children Ann, Missy, James, Kevin and Lavell Green. Siblings Charlene (Sook) Alford, Kenneth (Essie) Lindsay, Annie Reed, and Leon Lindsay. Sister-in-laws Meshell Lindsay and Lurene Lindsay, brother in law Leonard and best friends Tyrus Julkes, Noble Baker, Donald Noble, Larry Tillman, Bo Battle and Frank Upshaw, and a host of relatives.

Public viewing and visitation will be held Sunday August 16th, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, August 17th, 2020 @ 11:00 a.m., all services will be held at Smith Bizzell Warner Funeral Home - 4209 Grant Street-Gary, IN 46408.

Burial/Interment will be held at Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith, Indiana.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
August 16, 2020
Rest In Peace
Mary Frith
Classmate
August 16, 2020
My condolences to Lena an your family
Tracy W
August 16, 2020
Lena and Family,
May God give you peace and comfort during this difficult time.
Wanda Scott
August 16, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
sherman wilder
Family
August 16, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. A good dad and grandpa
Scott Lindsey
Acquaintance
August 14, 2020
Prayers for the family of Elijah. May God comfort you at this time, and bring you peace. Celebrate his life and legacy.
Cheryl Hill
August 14, 2020
To Chinita, Darius, and the family: Praying that God will send you comfort and peace inside the fond memories of you loved one.
regina duncan
Friend
August 12, 2020
Rest in peace,my freind,
Victor Kilpatrick Sr.
Coworker
August 12, 2020
I HAVE KNOW HIM FOR A LONG JUST ABOUT ALL OF MY LIFE HE WILL BE MISE
CHARLIE CAMPBELL
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved