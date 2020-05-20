Eliza Ann Hooks
Eliza Ann Fowler Hooks, 93, made her transition to be with the Lord on May 13, 2020. Eliza was born on October 12, 1926 in Geiger, AL. She was the last child of sixteen children born to the union of Wesley and Mary Fowler, whom all preceded her in death. She confessed Christ at an early age and joined the Souls Chapel M.E. Church in Geiger, AL. On January 29, 1951, she married the love of her life, Dan Hooks, Sr. who also preceded her in death after being married for twenty-eight years. To this union 5 children were born. Eliza was formerly employed as a seamstress and worked with the Indiana Public School system as a school matron until she retired. She was a member of Trinity Missionary Baptist Church for over 70 years where she served faithfully on the Usher board and Kitchen Ministry until her health started to fail. She was a member of the Order of Odd Fellows – Indiana Hospitality Club No.20 and Household of Ruth. She was a charter member of the National Council of Negro Women of Gary section. She is survived by her sons Dan (Georgi) Hooks, Jr., Ernie Hooks; daughters, Margie Nelson, Clara Mason and Vanessa Hooks; 10 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends. View & Go Visitation Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, 1831 Virginia St, Gary, IN from 9:30 am -11:00 am and the Celebration of Life, immediately following Rev. Dwight A. Gardner, Officiating. Professional Services Rendered by Brooks Funeral Home in St. Paul, MN and forwarded to Guy & Allen in Gary, IN. Funeral Services will be streamed live on the Trinity Missionary Baptist Church's Facebook page, at 11:00 a.m. Interment - Evergreen Memorial Park - Hobart, IN.



Published in Post-Tribune on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Trinity Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Brooks Funeral Home
862 Concordia Avenue 
St. Paul, MN 55104-5418
651-228-1935
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 19, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Jessica Kollwitz
May 19, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Sabrina Roberts
May 19, 2020
Some life's questions were answered when I met this beautiful ,kind cousin. She was a joy.
Jacqueline Fowler
May 19, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
a loved one
May 19, 2020
rest easy aunty love you you will be miss
Lelee
Family
May 19, 2020
My condolences and prayers to the Hooks family.
Deborah
Friend
May 19, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
BARBARA
May 19, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Marsha Wingo
Family
May 18, 2020
I Love Mrs.Hook she was a great Woman and Cafeteria Leader. She will be Missed.
Carla
Neighbor
May 18, 2020
It's so much I could say about Mrs. Eliza... I really enjoyed working with Mrs. Eliza, I will miss her smile and the laughter we shared. But most of all I will miss her dancing, I would say Get it Get it Get it and she would get to moving them legs and grooving... I just thank God I was able to take care of Mrs. Eliza it definitely was a blessing...
Rabecca Ollie
Coworker
May 18, 2020
The first day I started working with Mrs. Eliza I said to myself, YES! I was so happy to be taking care of a lady with color... The best... I will miss her smile and the laughter we shared, most of all I am going to miss her shoulder rock lol, When Mrs. Eliza would start moving them shoulders she was ready to dance up out the chair... God Bless me with her and I am so glad I have some of the best memories... Sending hugs, love and prayers to the family... ..
Rabecca Ollie
Coworker
May 18, 2020
My Condolences to the Hooks family. Vanessa praying for you. You all loved your Mom so much. You all were so blessed to have her so long. I say Praise The LORD, Thank You JESUS, for a life well lived. R.I.H. GOD bless the family.
Zenobia Hodges
Friend
May 18, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
May 17, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person Mrs. Hooks. We will love you and miss you always Rokie, Gretchen & Necie...
Roosevelt Moore
Family
May 17, 2020
Offering you my deepest sympathy. May the God of all comfort carry you through this difficult time. Psalms 119:76
May 17, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
May 17, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Allow the God of comfort heal your heart.
