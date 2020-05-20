Eliza Ann Fowler Hooks, 93, made her transition to be with the Lord on May 13, 2020. Eliza was born on October 12, 1926 in Geiger, AL. She was the last child of sixteen children born to the union of Wesley and Mary Fowler, whom all preceded her in death. She confessed Christ at an early age and joined the Souls Chapel M.E. Church in Geiger, AL. On January 29, 1951, she married the love of her life, Dan Hooks, Sr. who also preceded her in death after being married for twenty-eight years. To this union 5 children were born. Eliza was formerly employed as a seamstress and worked with the Indiana Public School system as a school matron until she retired. She was a member of Trinity Missionary Baptist Church for over 70 years where she served faithfully on the Usher board and Kitchen Ministry until her health started to fail. She was a member of the Order of Odd Fellows – Indiana Hospitality Club No.20 and Household of Ruth. She was a charter member of the National Council of Negro Women of Gary section. She is survived by her sons Dan (Georgi) Hooks, Jr., Ernie Hooks; daughters, Margie Nelson, Clara Mason and Vanessa Hooks; 10 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends. View & Go Visitation Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, 1831 Virginia St, Gary, IN from 9:30 am -11:00 am and the Celebration of Life, immediately following Rev. Dwight A. Gardner, Officiating. Professional Services Rendered by Brooks Funeral Home in St. Paul, MN and forwarded to Guy & Allen in Gary, IN. Funeral Services will be streamed live on the Trinity Missionary Baptist Church's Facebook page, at 11:00 a.m. Interment - Evergreen Memorial Park - Hobart, IN.