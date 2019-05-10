Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Ann "Liz" (Rogers) Moore

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth Ann "Liz" (Rogers) Moore Obituary
Mrs. Elizabeth Ann Rogers Moore "Liz", daughter of the late George F. Rogers Sr. and Lavella Rogers Douglas was born January 1, 1953 in Gary, Indiana and passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019. She attended Emerson and Westside High Schools. She was a lifelong member of SS Monica & Luke Church. Elizabeth was preceded in death by husband Samuel Moore, parents George F. and Lavella Rogers. Elizabeth is survived by her daughter Crystal Buggs; granddaughters Crystioniona Naquin, Queen Naquin (Peoria, IL), grandson Antonio Johnson of Gary, IN, sister Stella Jones of Phoenix, AZ, brothers George F. Rogers II of Merrillville, IN, Allen Rogers and Wellington (Victoria) Rogers of Gary, IN. Memorial services Monday, May 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at SS Monica & Luke Catholic Church, 645 Rhode Island St.
Published in the Post Tribune on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now