|
|
Mrs. Elizabeth Ann Rogers Moore "Liz", daughter of the late George F. Rogers Sr. and Lavella Rogers Douglas was born January 1, 1953 in Gary, Indiana and passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019. She attended Emerson and Westside High Schools. She was a lifelong member of SS Monica & Luke Church. Elizabeth was preceded in death by husband Samuel Moore, parents George F. and Lavella Rogers. Elizabeth is survived by her daughter Crystal Buggs; granddaughters Crystioniona Naquin, Queen Naquin (Peoria, IL), grandson Antonio Johnson of Gary, IN, sister Stella Jones of Phoenix, AZ, brothers George F. Rogers II of Merrillville, IN, Allen Rogers and Wellington (Victoria) Rogers of Gary, IN. Memorial services Monday, May 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at SS Monica & Luke Catholic Church, 645 Rhode Island St.
Published in the Post Tribune on May 10, 2019