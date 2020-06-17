Elizabeth Fordham-Robinson
passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Methodist Southlake. She confessed hope in Christ at an early age. Elizabeth was a graduate of Tolleston High School Class of 1965. She was preceded in death by her parents Barney Sr. and Princess Fordham; husband, James Henry Robinson; life partner, Jesse Lee Young; son, Anthony D. Robinson; sisters: Estella Brazleton, Margie Adams, Shirley Myles and Susie Williams; and brothers: Aubrey Harris, Terome Fordham, John Fordham, and Michael Fordham. She leaves to cherish her precious memories: two children: Diane A. Robinson and James (Melvina) Robinson Jr.; 2 brothers: Barney (Odessa) Fordham Jr., and Larry J. Fordham; 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation: Friday, June 19, 2020 from 12 to 8:00pm family hour 7 to 8:00pm. Funeral service: Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:00 am, all services at the Guy & Allen Funeral Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Funeral service will be private. Facial Mask REQUIRED! Interment at Evergreen Cemetery.



Published in Post-Tribune from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
JUN
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Chapel -- PRIVATE -- streamed live on Facebook at Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
