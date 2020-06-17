Elizabeth Fordham-Robinson

passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Methodist Southlake. She confessed hope in Christ at an early age. Elizabeth was a graduate of Tolleston High School Class of 1965. She was preceded in death by her parents Barney Sr. and Princess Fordham; husband, James Henry Robinson; life partner, Jesse Lee Young; son, Anthony D. Robinson; sisters: Estella Brazleton, Margie Adams, Shirley Myles and Susie Williams; and brothers: Aubrey Harris, Terome Fordham, John Fordham, and Michael Fordham. She leaves to cherish her precious memories: two children: Diane A. Robinson and James (Melvina) Robinson Jr.; 2 brothers: Barney (Odessa) Fordham Jr., and Larry J. Fordham; 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation: Friday, June 19, 2020 from 12 to 8:00pm family hour 7 to 8:00pm. Funeral service: Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:00 am, all services at the Guy & Allen Funeral Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Funeral service will be private. Facial Mask REQUIRED! Interment at Evergreen Cemetery.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.