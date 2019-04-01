|
Elizabeth Hall age 88 of Gary,In passed away Wednesday March 27,2019 at Northlake Methodist Hospital.She moved to Gary, Indiana at an early and attended the school in the Gary school system.Liza as she was affectionately known had a heart of gold, a great sense of humor and loved to cook. She will be remembered by all those who knew her.She is preceded in death by her parents,Thomas and Ella Johnson, Husband, Roscoe Hall,daughter Mable Edwards, One brother and three sisters.Liza leaves to cherish her memory: 3 daughters, Claudia(Tyrone) Herron of San Pedro, California, Beverly Rogers,and Bettye Artison all of Gary, Indiana: twelve grandchildren:special grandson and caretaker Jermeil Rogers and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Visitation Tuesday April 2,2019 1:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. family hour 6:00 p.m-8:00 p.m. Funeral Wednesday April 3,2019 11:00 a.m. all services at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15Th Ave Gary,In. Internment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart,In
Published in the Post Tribune from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019