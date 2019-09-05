|
|
Queen Elizabeth Oliver, affectionately called "Lizzy," age 80, born Elizabeth Henderson on July 4th, 1939 to Louis Henderson Sr. and Willie Mae Henderson in Hurtsboro, Alabama. Elizabeth was called home on August 30, 2019. She is preceded in death by parents, Louis Henderson Sr. and Willie Mae Henderson, husbands, Eddie Miller Sr. and Arthur L. Oliver, brothers, John, Louis Jr., Joe Louis, Squire and Daniel, sister, Jackie, son Eric, daughter Ederine. Those left to cherish Elizabeth's memory are sisters: Edna, Evelyn, Darlene and Veronica, brother: Edward. Children Eddie (Alyn), Edwin, Erwin, Edwina (Donnie), Ermund (Sharon), Edlizena and Edmond, twenty-one grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends and church family. Visitation Saturday, September 7, 2019, 9:00a.m.-11:00a.m., Homegoing Celebration to follow at 11:00a.m .with all services at Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, 1831 Virginia Street, Gary, Indiana 46407, Rev. Dwight A. Gardner, Pastor. Internment Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart, Indiana. Services Entrusted to Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019