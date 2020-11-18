Ella was born on December 3rd, 1946. She departed life on November 12th, 2020 after a long illness. She resided in Aperion Care Nursing Home. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1964 and later moved to Washington, D.C. where she worked for the American Chemical Society for over 40 years. Ella was preceded in death by her parents John and Sadie Springfield, one brother Dennis Springfield, two sisters Beverly Turner and Brigitte Springfield. She leaves to cherish her memory one son, Marques Taylor, daughter in love Karmen Baker, four grandchildren, Che'lan, Marques Jr, Khinydi, and Laurence.; one sister, Brenda (Edmond) Hunter, four brothers, Yahya (Sandra) Rasheed, Kevin (Patricia) Springfield, Jeffrey (Juanita) Springfield, and Wendell Springfield all of Gary, IN, one aunt, Charlene Gill of Milwaukee, WI, two uncles Rev. Lloyd Springfield and Rev. Floyd (Brenda) Springfield of Jackson, TN, and many other nieces, nephews, and family members. A special thank you to the staff of Aperion Care Nursing Home and Harbor Light Hospice. Your compassionate care was greatly appreciated. Due to the impact of COVID 19, all arrangements will be private. The family asks for your continued prayers during this difficult time.