Ella M. Shepherd, age 91, of Valparaiso, formerly of Hobart, passed away on February 19, 2019. Born on September 14, 1927, in Belvidere, IL., she was raised in Rockford, IL, as the youngest of nine children of Isabel and Paul Fissinger. Ella graduated from the American Conservatory of Music in Chicago with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1951 and married Gordon Shepherd in Gary, Indiana, on June 25, 1955. She taught piano and performed in Northwest Indiana for over 50 years and conducted the Spanish Choir at St. Francis Xavier Church in Lake Station from 1999 through 2009. Ella was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon, six brothers, Paul, Richard, Edwin, Alfred, John, and William, and two sisters, Susan and Isabel. She is survived by two daughters, Adele and Susan, and two sons, David and Kurt (Melanie Adcock), sister-in-law, Margaret Fissinger, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Burns Funeral Home, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart, IN. A funeral service will take place at 10:00 a.m., on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Burns Funeral Home. We would like to extend our gratitude and thanks to Golden Living Center in Valparaiso, and Dunes Hospice, for their loving care of our mother. Entombment at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hobart Humane Society, a charity about which she cared deeply. www.burnsfuneral.com Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 22, 2019